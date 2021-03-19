2021 Silver Proof set sales open April 22

The price of the 2021-S Silver Proof set is the same as 2020, $105, even though the 2021-S set has three fewer silver coins.

While the seven-coin 2021-S Silver Proof set going on sale April 22 will contain three fewer .999 fine silver quarter dollars than the 2020-S set, the 2021 price is staying the same as in 2020, at $105.

The U.S. Mint’s decision to maintain the pricing status quo does not sit well with collectors and Coin World subscribers who have expressed their displeasure to the publication via telephone and email.

Mint officials were asked for the reasoning behind the seven-coin 2021-S set being priced the same as the 10-coin 2020-S set, and U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White provided the following: “The Mint regularly reviews the prices of its entire numismatic portfolio and adjusts prices as necessary to cover costs and to continue to provide numismatic products of the highest quality.”

The 2021-S set contains, in .999 fine silver, the final America the Beautiful quarter dollar, celebrating the Tuskegee Airmen, and a Gen. George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollar, the Roosevelt dime and a Kennedy half dollar.

Coins in base metals are the Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin and Native American dollar. All coins in the set are struck with a Proof finish at the San Francisco Mint.

The 10-coin 2019-S Silver Proof set was offered by the U.S. Mint at $63.25. Bureau officials made the decision to raise the prices on 15 numismatic products containing silver coins, including the Silver Proof set, effective Oct. 13, 2020.

No product or household order limit is in place for the 2021-S Silver Proof set.

