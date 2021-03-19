FIRST presents McAuliffe coin to first lady Jill Biden

First Lady Jill Biden was presented March 17 with the first Proof 2021-P Christa McAuliffe silver dollar in a ceremony for the coin’s release for distribution.

The “first” Proof 2021-P Christa McAuliffe silver dollar was presented March 17 to first lady Jill Biden for her lifelong dedication to teaching. Mint officials did not define “first.”

The presentation was made by FIRST during Biden’s visit to the Concord, New Hampshire, school named for McAuliffe. FIRST is the robotics concern designated to received the net surcharges from the sale of the McAuliffe dollars.

McAuliffe, the first teacher-astronaut in space, perished with the remaining crew on the space shuttle Challenger when the spacecraft exploded Jan. 28, 1986, soon after take-off.

Proof and Uncirculated McAuliffe silver dollars went on sale Jan. 28.

Shipping of the coins began March 17.

Sales through March 14 reflect 25,174 Proof dollars, at $79 each, and 8,594 Uncirculated dollars at $74 each.

