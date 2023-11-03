Week's Most Read: U.S. Mint honored by peers

The Proof 2019-P Apollo 11 50th Anniversary 5-ounce silver dollar was recognized as the Best Collectible Silver Coin during the 2023 Mint Directors Conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, in October.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. CFA reviews design proposals offered for 2025 quarters: Recommendations and suggested modifications were offered when the Commission of Fine Arts got its look at 2025 American Women quarter designs.

4. 18th century coins offered at Heritage's November sessions: A 1794 Flowing Hair dollar and an Uncirculated 1796 Capped Bust, No Stars quarter eagle are among the lots being presented by Heritage in November.

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3. Mint reveals dates for 2024 American Women quarter releases: The schedule of public release has been announced for the five American Women quarter dollars that will be issued in 2024.

2. Week's Most Read: Return of classic design: Both opponents and proponents were expected to have a say in their view on the decision by the U.S. Mint to revisit a design used 230 years ago.

1. U.S. 2019 Apollo 11 5-ounce coin considered 'best': The U.S. Mint was awarded "Best Collectible Silver Coin" during the 2023 Mint Directors Conference for its Proof 2019-P Apollo 11 silver dollar.

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