CFA reviews design proposals offered for 2025 quarters

This design was recommended for the reverse of a 2025 quarter dollar honoring sports star Althea Gibson.

This design has been recommended for the reverse of the 2025 American Women quarter dollar honoring astronomer Dr. Vera Rubin.

The Commission of Fine Arts recommended the proposed design illustrated above, right, for the reverse of the 2025 American Women, Ida B. Wells quarter dollar.

Proposed reverse designs for the five 2025 American Women quarter dollars were recommended Oct. 19 by the Commission of Fine Arts, with modifications suggested.

The reverse designs are scheduled to recognize Ida B. Wells, Juliette Gordon Low, Dr. Vera Rubin, Stacey Park Milbern and Althea Gibson.

The 2025 coins will be issued in the fourth and final year of the 20-coin American Women quarter dollar program.

Ida B. Wells

Wells was a prolific educator, journalist, feminist, businesswoman, civil rights activist, and leader. She was a founder of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a founder of the National Association of Colored Women’s Club, a founder of the Alpha Suffrage Club, and a founder of the Negro Fellowship League.

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The CFA’s design recommendation features Wells as she gazes courageously and proudly toward the future. The design includes the additional inscriptions JOURNALISM, SUFFRAGE, and CIVIL RIGHTS.

Juliette Gordon Low

Low founded the Girl Scouts organization in America in Savannah, Georgia, on March 12, 1912, a year after meeting Lord Robert Baden Powell — founder of the Boy Scouts — in the United Kingdom.

The proposed Low design depicts Juliette Gordon Low next to the original Girl Scout trefoil.

On the outer rim is the additional inscription FOUNDER of the GIRL SCOUTS OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Dr. Vera Rubin

Rubin was a trailblazing astronomer who pioneered work on galaxy rotation. Her observations provided the first persuasive evidence of dark matter, a major scientific discovery that transformed our understanding of the universe.

The proposed design recommended by the CFA for the Rubin quarter dollar reverse illustrates Rubin looking through a telescope surrounded by the radiating arms of a spiral galaxy. The smile on her face reflects the joy she found in astronomy, according to the U.S. Mint design narrative.

Stacey Park Milbern

Milbern who had congenital muscular dystrophy, found her passion advocating for disability rights as a teenager when she attended a youth leadership conference for persons with disabilities in Washington, D.C.

Around 2009, with a few other young disability activists, she created the Disability Justice Movement, moving disability rights activism into a deeper understanding of what is needed for real justice and change beyond laws and legislation.

The CFA-recommended design — favored by Milbern’s family — depicts Milbern speaking to an audience. She places one finger on her trach while her right hand is extended palm up, a gesture meant to evoke a genuine exchange of ideas and the building of allyship, according to the design narrative.

Althea Gibson

Gibson — an accomplished amateur tennis player and professional golfer — in 1957 became not only the first Black woman to appear on the covers of Sports Illustrated and Time magazines, but also the first Black person to be voted Female Athlete of the Year by the Associated Press.

Gibson retired from tennis at age 31 in 1958 after having won 56 national and international singles and doubles titles. At age 37, Gibson joined the women’s professional golf tour, setting records along the way.

The proposed Gibson coin design portrays her with a racket in one hand and a ball in the other while standing confidently by a net on a tennis court as if in preparation before playing a match. The CFA recommended revisions to the tennis racket strings for better historical accuracy.

Designs that receive final approval by the Treasury secretary or her designate will be paired with the common obverse for the series.

The obverse design is a portrait facing right of George Washington, submitted by American sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser in a 1931 design competition seeking designs for the Washington quarter dollar.

The CFA in 1931 had supported Fraser’s design to be used for the Washington quarter introduced in 1932, but the approval was overridden by Treasury Secretary Andrew W. Mellon in favor of sculptor John Flanagan’s Washington portrait.

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