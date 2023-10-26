Mint reveals dates for 2024 American Women quarter releases

The final two issues of the 2024 American Women quarter dollars feature Celia Cruz and Zitkala-Ša

The second and third issues in 2024 will honor Patsy Takemoto Mink and Dr. Mary Edwards Walker.

The first of the five 2024 American Women quarter dollars to be released into general circulation will recognize the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray.

The United States Mint has announced circulation release dates through the Federal Reserve for the five 2024 American Women quarter dollars.

The definitive release dates are:

➤ Jan. 2, 2024, the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray.

➤ March 25, 2024, Patsy Takemoto Mink.

➤ June 3, 2024, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker.

➤ Aug. 12, 2024, Celia Cruz.

➤ Oct. 21, 2024, Zitkala-Ša.

Murray, born Anna Pauline “Pauli” Murray, was a fervent American civil rights activist, legal scholar and theorist, author and — later in life — an Episcopal priest.

Mink campaigned vigorously to win seats in the Hawaii Territorial Legislature, the Hawaii State Senate, and ultimately the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the first Asian American woman to serve in the United States Congress.

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Walker was a Civil War-era surgeon and a women’s rights advocate. President Andrew Johnson awarded Walker the Medal of Honor on Nov. 11, 1865. She is the only woman to be awarded the nation’s highest military honor for valor.

Cruz, the professed “Queen of Salsa,” was a Cuban American entertainer who performed worldwide for more than five decades and recorded more than 50 albums.

Zitkala-Ša co-founded the National Council of American Indians to advocate on issues including education, economics, employment, health, religion and the right to vote. Her work directly led to the passage in 1924 of the Indian Citizenship Act.

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