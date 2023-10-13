Week's Most Read: Uncirculated coin set sales date

The launch of sales for the 2023 Uncirculated Coin set by the United States Mint is on Dec. 5.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Fifth edition of VAM reference being updated in digital form: Three sections of the fifth edition of the Comprehensive Catalog and Encyclopedia of Morgan and Peace Dollars, aka “the VAM book,” are now available on Amazon Kindle.

4. Market Analysis: Duo of decent 1793 half cents: Examples of 1793 Liberty Cap half cents, a one-year type, were popular attractions as low-grade examples sold well in a Stack's Bowers Galleries sale this summer.

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3. BEP resumes sales of collector products: For the first time since the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, new collector products from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing are again being offered for purchase.

2. Monday Morning Brief for Oct. 9, 2023: Your comments sought: Reader comments are an important contribution to what we do, and contributions of your thoughts are welcome in a number of different ways.

1. Mint sets sales dale for Uncirculated coin set: The sales launch for the 2023 Uncirculated Coin set by the United States Mint now has a date: Dec. 5. The set consists of 10 coins from Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

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