Week's Most Read: Return of classic design

The 2024 American Liberty silver medal and 2025 gold coin will feature the designs of the 1794 Flowing Hair dollar. Shown is the 2024 silver medal.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Coins help support exhibits at Canada's largest museum: Toronto's Royal Ontario Museum offers numismatic displays among the collections of art, cultural history and nature displays.

4. Proof 2023-S American Eagle sales near 158,000 pieces: The U.S. Mint sold 157,953 of the Proof 2023-S American Eagle silver dollars, at $80 per coin, on Oct. 10, the opening day of sales.

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3. Pop-out Roosevelt Barber quarter sale sets new record: A 1904 Barber quarter dollar that featured a pop-out of President Theodore Roosevelt was sold for $1,650 in an auction in a Facebook group.

2. Week's Most Read: Closing of Pobjoy Mint: The surprising news of the pending closure of UK's Pobjoy Mint held top interest among readers interested in the events of the numismatic world.

1. U.S. Mint plans to resurrect 1794 dollar designs: The 2024 and 2025 American Liberty silver medal and American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin will be designed around the 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar.

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