Week's Most Read: Closing of Pobjoy Mint

The Pobjoy Mint is a private mint in Surrey, England, in business since 1965, that has struck coins for more than 40 countries or territories.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Proof 2023-S American Eagle sales near 158,000 pieces: The U.S. Mint sold 157,953 of the Proof 2023-S American Eagle silver dollars, at $80 per coin, on Oct. 10, the opening day of sales.

4. Early quarters among offerings in Legend Regency 61 sale: Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction 61 has some spectacular early quarter dollars from The Perfection Collection.

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3. Market Analysis: Top quality 1942-S Lincoln cent: The top-graded 1942-S Lincoln cent, slabbed at MS-68 red by Numismatic Guaranty Co., recently sold in a Heritage auction for $12,000.

2. Week's Most Read: Uncirculated coin sets sales date: Readers found interest in the upcoming sales of the 2023 Uncirculated coin set, which will be available from the United States Mint in December.

1. After 58 years of operation, UK's Pobjoy Mint closing: The Pobjoy Mint will cease making product at the end of 2023 with the retirement of the managing director, ending 58 years of production.

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