Week's Most Read: No more half dollars for circulation

In total, 4.8 million 2022-P Kennedy half dollars have been struck in circulation quality at the Philadelphia Mint.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Stack's Bowers auction of 2021 American Eagles brings $4.6 million: The last 500 each of the gold and silver American Eagles in designs minted since 1986 and first 500 of each with designs introduced in 2021 were auctioned by Stack's Bowers Galleries.

4. U.S. Mint updates 2022 circulating production coinage numbers: Through the first eight months of 2022, the U.S. Mint has produced more than 1.7 billion American Women quarter dollars.

3. Week's Most Read: Denver Mint theft report draws attention: An employee's theft of error coins from the Denver Mint continues to intrigue readers who follow the story closely in the latest report.

2. Congressional complaint leveled at Mint bullion program: Letters have been sent to Treasury and Mint officials by a member of Congress who contends the Mint is mismanaging the bullion program.

1. Mint suspends production of 2022 Kennedy half dollars: The U.S. Mint is directing attention to smaller denomination circulating coinage and other products, suspending production of circulation half dollars.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter