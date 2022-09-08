Mint suspends production of 2022 Kennedy half dollars

In total, 4.8 million 2022-P Kennedy half dollars have been struck in circulation quality at the Philadelphia Mint.

Production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints of circulation-quality 2022 Kennedy half dollars for general circulation has been suspended while the facilities concentrate on the output of three other minor coin denominations.

“The U.S. Mint is not currently producing new half dollar coins for circulation and is focusing its available production capacity and raw material supply to maximize production of nickels, dimes, and quarters, which are needed to settle cash transactions,” U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White told Coin World Aug. 31. “The FedCash team will continue to work with its cash offices to respond directly to inquiries we receive from depository institution customers about availability of coin in specific marketplaces.”

Circulation-quality Kennedy half dollar production so far in 2022 totals 9.7 million coins — 4.9 million at the Denver Mint and 4.8 million at the Philadelphia Mint. Totals include coins released into circulation as well as those offered at numismatic premiums above face value in 200-coin mixed bags and two-roll sets of one 20-coin roll from each production facility.

Sales of the 200-coin mixed bags were limited to 11,000 bags, offered at $147 per bag. The 10,932 bags recorded sold total 2,186,400 coins. Two-roll set sales were limited to 22,000 sets at $34.50 per set; the 21,893 sets recorded sold total 879,200 coins.

The difference between the total output and numismatic sales is the number of circulation-quality coins put into commerce.

2021 and 2022 circulation

Sixty-six percent of the 15,166,400 circulation-quality finish 2021 Kennedy half dollars struck by the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, combined were shipped by the U.S. Mint to the Federal Reserve for release into circulation.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White indicated that 10.3 million 2021 Kennedy half dollars — 6.2 million 2021-D coins and 4.1 million 2021-P coins — were produced for circulation release.

The 2021 coins were the first half dollars placed into circulation by the Federal Reserve since 2001, a full two decades.

Additional half dollars, produced in 2022, were released into circulation earlier this year.

