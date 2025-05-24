Latest American Women quarter to be released in June

The U.S. Mint opens sales June 3 for bags and rolls of Uncirculated 2025 American Women quarter dollars featuring astronomer Dr. Vera Rubin.

Bags and rolls of circulation quality 2025 American Women, Dr. Vera Rubin quarter dollars will be offered for sale by the United States Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time June 3.

Product options, maximum number offered, and retail pricing follow:

* 100-coin bag from Denver Mint or Philadelphia Mint, 8,250 bags offered from each, $47.25 apiece.

* Two-roll set, 40 coins per roll, one roll apiece from th Denver and Philadelphia Mints, 7,000 2-roll sets offered, $42 per set.

* Three-roll set, adding a 40-coin roll of San Francisco Mint Uncirculated coins, 18,625 3-roll sets offered, $63 per set.

During the first 24 hours of sales, household orders are limited to three of each roll set and 10 bags of each option.

According to a National Academy of Sciences memoir by Neta A. Bahcall at https://www.nasonline.org/directory-entry/vera-c-rubin-pt9pw2/, pioneering astronomer Vera Cooper Rubin “revolutionized our understanding of the universe through her observations of the motions of stars in galaxies, which revealed the existence of dark matter in the universe.”

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Born in Philadelphia on July 23, 1928, to Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe, her youthful interest in astronomy was encouraged by a father who built her a cardboard telescope, while library books on the subject fed her endless curiosity.

Much of her work was done in the context of a 60-year marriage and raising four children (all of whom also became scientists). For example, presenting a talk on her thesis for her master’s degree from Cornell at the December 1950 Haverford, New York, American Astronomical Society meeting, after having her first baby, became an exercise in family cooperation, as did further studies for her doctorate at Georgetown University.

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