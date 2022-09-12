U.S. Mint updates 2022 circulating production coinage numbers

Circulating coinage production has ended for three of the five American Women quarter dollars to be issued in 2022.

Minting at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints is complete for the Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride and Wilma Mankiller quarter dollars; production continues for the Nina Otero-Warren quarter dollars. The quarter dollar for Anna May Wong closes out the production year for 2022 quarter dollars.

The U.S. Mint’s production report estimates output at 1.723 billion quarter dollars — 854.8 million from the Denver Mint and 869 million from the Philadelphia Mint. Production totals include circulation-finish coins struck for numismatic sales.

Specific production for circulation distribution was given as 1.6558 billion coins combined for the Angelou, Ride and Mankiller issues. Maya Angelou mintages for commerce distribution were 495.8 million coins — 258.2 million from Denver and 237.6 million from Philadelphia. For the Dr. Sally Ride coins, circulation distribution mintages were 553.2 million — 278 million from the Denver Mint and 275.2 million from the Philadelphia Mint. The combined Mankiller coin mintage of 606.8 million coins comprises the 296.8 million Denver Mint coins and 310 million Philadelphia Mint quarters.

Current mintages for 2022-dated minor coins were given at the Mint website as:

➤ 4,920,000,000 cents, according to the Mint, which lists 2,428,000,000 minted in Denver and 2,492,200,000 in Philadelphia.

➤ 5-cent, 1,047,360,000 — 525.84 million, Denver; 521.52 million, Philadelphia.

➤ Dimes, 2.047 billion — 1.031 billion, Denver; 1.016 billion, Philadelphia.

