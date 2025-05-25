Uncut note sheets available from U.S. Mint website

Each note in a series 2021 uncut sheet bears the facsimile signatures of Treasurer Malerba and Treasury Secretary Yellen.

An uncut 50-note sheet of Series 2021 $5 Federal Reserve notes is among the numismatic products produced by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing and offered via the United States Mint’s website.

The product retails for $335 for the $250-face-value sheet of notes and can be ordered online at https://www.usmint.gov/5-50-note-sheet-B9610.html.

Series 2021 notes are the first United States paper money to carry the facsimile signatures of two women as treasurer and Treasury secretary.

The uncut sheets feature on the face of each note the signatures of Lynn Roberge Malerba as treasurer of the United States and Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary. Both served during the administration of President Joe Biden.

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The uncut sheets were printed at the main BEP production facility in Washington, D.C., and bear the serial number suffix letter A for the Federal Reserve bank of Boston.

The 50-note uncut sheet of $5 notes is the largest uncut currency sheet available. The sheet measures 31.41 inches by 27.01 inches.

Appointed U.S. treasurer in 2022 with oversight of the U.S. Mint, Malerba’s role as lifetime chief of the Mohegan tribe also continues. She is the first Native American to have held the U.S. treasurer post.

Yellen was the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary.

The Treasurer’s position is a direct appointment by the president and does not need congressional approval. The Treasury secretary’s post is a Cabinet-level position that requires nomination to the post by the president and requires approval by a vote of the full Senate.

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