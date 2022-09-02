Week's Most Read: More details on Denver Mint theft

The theft of error coins from the Denver Mint in 2021 included waffle-canceled examples of 2021-D Kennedy half dollars. Illustrated is a normal Kennedy half dollar.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Palladium American Eagle sales date delayed by U.S. Mint: The planned offering of the limited-edition Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin was delayed without explanation.

4. American Liberty silver medal inventory sells quickly: The limited-edition Proof 2022-P American Liberty silver medal proved to be of high interest with over 40,000 units sold on the first day of offering.

3. 2022 ANA World's Fair of Money offers best, worst: Highlights of the annual show ran the gamut from the positive of brisk business and bountiful displays to the negative of criminal activity.

2. Week's Most Read: Error quarter discoveries still hot topic: The discovery of 14 Wilma Mankiller quarter dollars bearing a progressive retained cud by a young numismatist continued to draw attention.

1. Treasury OIG report offers Denver Mint theft details: A closer look at the report by the Office of the Inspector General gave more details into the theft of waffle-canceled error coins by a Denver Mint employee.

