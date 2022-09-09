Week's Most Read: Denver Mint theft report draws attention

The theft of error coins from the Denver Mint in 2021 included waffle-canceled examples of 2021-D Kennedy half dollars. Illustrated is a normal Kennedy half dollar.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Vignette book among World Banknote Auctions' highlights: Pictures used by the American Bank Note Company and gathered into a presentation book provided an unusual auction offering.

4. Big August auctions after ANA show offer rare gold, silver: August sales by Heritage Auctions and Stack's Bowers Galleries included coins that reached more than $4 million in final bids.

3. Congressional complaint leveled at Mint bullion program: Letters have been sent to Treasury and Mint officials by a member of Congress who contends the Mint is mismanaging the bullion program.

2. Treasury OKs 2023 American Women quarter dollars: The designs for the next five subjects in the ongoing American Women quarters program are approved and revealed for 2023 issue.

1. Treasury OIG report offers Denver Mint theft details: A closer look at the report by the Office of the Inspector General gave more details into the theft of waffle-canceled error coins by a Denver Mint employee.

