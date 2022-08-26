Week's Most Read: Error quarter discoveries still hot topic

This 2022-P Wilma Mankiller error quarter dollar was found by YN Clark Davis in a batch of quarter dollars obtained from a Florida bank.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. U.S. Mint adds five days to American Liberty gold coin promotion: The Mint added time to a promotional program where purchasers of a gold $100 coin from 2017 would get a free 2018 $10 coin.

4. World War II note leads to search for 'kind' U.S. soldier: A quest for the person behind an act of kindness that sparked hope at the end of World War II reached a successful conclusion.

3. Market Analysis: An 'affordable' 1804 dollar: One of four known examples of a Philadelphia-made 19th century electrotype replica of an 1804 dollar was recently offered for sale.

2. Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 22, 2022: No support for coins: The legislative introduction of a commemorative program that calls for 120 different coins is facing plenty of opposition.

1. Ten-year-old finds cud error Mankiller quarters: Clark Davis made a discovery of a progressive retained cud on the George Washington obverse of 14 2022-P Wilma Mankiller quarter dollars.

