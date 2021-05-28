Week's Most Read: Future of silver dollars

On May 24, the Mint will accept pre-orders online for the 2021 Morgan dollars with CC and O privy marks. The privy marks comprise raised ovals with the original CC or O Mint mark incused in them. The two coins are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint since the Carson City Mint and New Orleans Mint are no longer U.S. Mint facilities.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Research adds to mystique of 1776 Continental dollar: Little is known about the origin of a coin bearing resemblance to the Continental Currency with the coin from the Partrick Collection selling in a recent auction.

4. Currency experts say cryptonotes are in our future: Monetary experts believe smart bank notes and cryptobanknotes will likely replace current cash in circulation to ease the transition to fully digital currency.

3. Proof 2021 American Buffalo gold coin sales begin: Nearly 14,000 Proof 2021-W American Buffalo gold $50 coins were sold on the first day with the pricing changing weekly due to spot market fluctuations.

2. Mint posts sales dates, mintage details for gold, silver American Eagles: Information has been made available about the Mint's plan for the Proof and Uncirculated 2021 American Eagle gold and silver coins and sets.

1. 2021 Morgan and Peace silver dollars may become an annual series: Demand will become a key consideration into whether the U.S. Mint will expand the 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars into annual offerings.

