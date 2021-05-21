Mint posts sales dates, mintage details for gold, silver American Eagles

The Proof 2021-W silver dollar will be issued July 1 with a mintage of 300,000 coins and a limit of 25 coins per order. The coins are priced at $73 each.

The single Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold $50 coin with an order limit of one goes on sale July 8.

The 2021-W American Eagle Tenth-Ounce Gold Two-Coin Deluxe Edition set to go on sale July 29 from the U.S. Mint will be restricted to a release of just 5,000 sets.

The set will include the year’s two versions of the American Eagle tenth-ounce gold $5 coin: one example featuring the Reverse of 1986 and one with the Reverse of 2021 design.

The single Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold $50 coin (mintage 5,625, order limit one) and the gold four-coin Proof set (product limit 10,250, limit one) will go on sale July 8. Other single Proof gold coins are the half-ounce coin (mintage 2,000, limit one); quarter-ounce coin (3,375, limit one); and tenth-ounce coin (10,000, limit one).

The Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 $50 coin goes on sale Oct. 7 with a maximum mintage of 9,100 coins and orders limited to one coin per household.

Silver rollout

On July 1, the U.S. Mint will begin offering the Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar products.

The Proof silver coins are being produced with enhanced anti-counterfeiting features. Details on those features were not immediately available.

The Proof 2021-S American Eagle silver coin, priced at $73 each, goes on sale Aug. 16. No mintage limit or order size limit is yet announced.

The Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 issue is set for release Sept. 9.

The U.S. Mint also plans to offer a two-coin silver set featuring Reverse Proof versions of the Reverse of 1986 and Reverse of 2021 issues.

Proof American Eagle silver dollars are also scheduled to be offered in a 2021 Limited Edition Silver Proof set.

