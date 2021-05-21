US Coins

Mint posts sales dates, mintage details for gold, silver American Eagles

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: May 21, 2021, 8 AM

The 2021-W American Eagle Tenth-Ounce Gold Two-Coin Deluxe Edition set to go on sale July 29 from the U.S. Mint will be restricted to a release of just 5,000 sets.

The set will include the year’s two versions of the American Eagle tenth-ounce gold $5 coin: one example featuring the Reverse of 1986 and one with the Reverse of 2021 design.

The single Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold $50 coin (mintage 5,625, order limit one) and the gold four-coin Proof set (product limit 10,250, limit one) will go on sale July 8. Other single Proof gold coins are the half-ounce coin (mintage 2,000, limit one); quarter-ounce coin (3,375, limit one); and tenth-ounce coin (10,000, limit one).

The Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 $50 coin goes on sale Oct. 7 with a maximum mintage of 9,100 coins and orders limited to one coin per household.

Silver rollout

On July 1, the U.S. Mint will begin offering the Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar products.

The Proof silver coins are being produced with enhanced anti-counterfeiting features. Details on those features were not immediately available.

The Proof 2021-W silver dollar will be issued July 1 with a mintage of 300,000 coins and a limit of 25 coins per order. The coins are priced at $73 each.

The Proof 2021-S American Eagle silver coin, priced at $73 each, goes on sale Aug. 16. No mintage limit or order size limit is yet announced.

The Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 issue is set for release Sept. 9.

The U.S. Mint also plans to offer a two-coin silver set featuring Reverse Proof versions of the Reverse of 1986 and Reverse of 2021 issues.

Proof American Eagle silver dollars are also scheduled to be offered in a 2021 Limited Edition Silver Proof set.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Mar 12, 2021, 11 AM

Proof 2021 American Eagle gold coins ‘sell out’ quickly

US Coins

Oct 30, 2020, 1 PM

Week's Most Read: Designs for American Eagles

US Coins

Apr 30, 2021, 10 AM

American Eagle products with new reverses now on Mint calendar

Community Comments

Headlines