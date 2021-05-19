Proof 2021 American Buffalo gold coin sales begin

The Proof 2021-W American Buffalo $50 gold coin is now available for purchase from the United States Mint.

Ordering opened May 13 for the Proof 2021-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin from the United States Mint, which sold 13,790 of the gold coins that first day.

The 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coin was offered at $2,740 per coin. Pricing for the coin is subject to change weekly, depending on changes in the closing spot price of gold reported by the London Bullion Market Association.

The American Buffalo gold $5 coin has no product limit and no household order restrictions.

The obverse and reverse designs are drawn from American sculptor James Earle Fraser’s adopted designs for the 1913 Indian Head, Bison on Mound 5-cent coin.

The same designs were used for the 2001 American Buffalo silver dollars.

The American Buffalo gold coin series was introduced during the 2006 calendar year.

The 2020 version

The U.S. Mint reports that the Proof 2020-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin is sold out. The Mint’s May 9, 2021, sales report indicates 11,887 of the Proof 2020-W American Buffalo gold $50 coins were sold.

The Proof 2020-W coin was last offered at $2,615 before being considered sold out.

Production of the Proof 2020-W American Buffalo gold coins was interrupted for several weeks starting April 15, 2020, when output at the West Point Mint ceased because of COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

