Week's Most Read: High grade quarters

PCGS has graded no finer examples than these two key date 1932-D and 1932-S Washington quarter dollars, each graded MS-66, which sold for $75,000 and $38,400 respectively at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March 25 auction. The series remains popular with collectors.

5. American Eagle products with new reverses now on Mint calendar: The U.S. Mint has revealed more of its upcoming planned product sales dates, which include American Eagles with the new reverse design.

4. Collector finds rare 1792 half disme in junk box: A collector in search of world silver happened upon a 1792 half disme while rummaging through a shop's junk box and purchased the rarity for less than a dollar.

3. 2021 Morgan and Peace dollar sales dates, price and specifications posted: Details about the upcoming 2021 Morgan and 2021 Peace dollars were revealed including sale dates and prices.

2. Week's Most Read: Silver dollar limits: U.S. Mint decided to further restrict household order size for the planned Morgan and Peace dollars honoring the centennial of the design change.

1. Prices soar for common quarters in uncommon grades: Otherwise common quarter dollars in a high grades prompted buyers to step up to add the quality coins to their collections.

