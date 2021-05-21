Week's Most Read: New American Liberty design revealed
- Published: May 21, 2021, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Great Aussie Coin Hunt begins again in 2021:The Royal Australian Mint is issuing a 2021 dollar coin series with letters of the alphabet and cultural themes, for a new Great Aussie Coin Hunt.
4. April American Eagle silver and gold bullion coin sales down: After a robust March, the figures released by the U.S. Mint show that consumer demand for American Eagles cooled for April.
3. Week's Most Read: Quarters attract attention: Prices realized for two key date 1932-D and 1932-S Washington quarter dollars, each graded MS-66, in top grades at auction continue to draw interest.
2. Federal Reserve limits coin orders as Mint works to meet demand: Despite the Mint increasing production of coins for circulation, the Federal Reserve is receiving coin orders that exceed supply.
1. Gold design bucks trend for American Liberty coin: A completely new look for liberty adorns the 2021-W American Liberty gold $100 coin: a bucking bronco is the 2021 obverse.
