Week's Most Read: Quarters attract attention

PCGS has graded no finer examples than these two key date 1932-D and 1932-S Washington quarter dollars, each graded MS-66, which sold for $75,000 and $38,400 respectively at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March 25 auction. The series remains popular with collectors.

5. Mule error realizes $84,000 in Heritage sale: A coin with a Sacagawea obverse and a Presidential dollar reverse authenticated as a discovery coin and graded AU-58 brought $84,000 at auction.

4. Monday Morning Brief for May 10, 2021: What to call them: Grading companies and numismatic publishers are debating the proper designation for the upcoming Morgan and Peace dollar releases.

3. Finding cents with an engraved edge?: A New York City artist has used 2020-issued Lincoln cents as a canvas to express her view that society is more concerned about financial bodies than physical bodies.

2. 2021 Morgan and 2021 Peace silver dollars may become annual series: Coins commemorating the 2021 anniversary of the 1921 design change for silver dollars maynot be a one year only issue.

1. Prices soar for common quarters in uncommon grades: Otherwise common quarter dollars in a high grades prompt buyers to step up to add the quality coins to their collections.

