Week’s Most Read: Enhanced Reverse Proof American Eagle

The ordering process for collectors trying to purchase the 2019-S Enhanced Reverse Proof American Eagle silver dollar proved to be daunting to many hobbyists.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Week’s Most Read — Mint releases 2020 products schedule: The previous edition of this column, reporting on our original coverage about the 2020 products schedule from the U.S. Mint, drew strong reader attention.

4. Final 2019-W quarters found week before official release: An Arkansas collector located more than 300 2019-W Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollars Oct. 29, before the scheduled Nov. 4 release into circulation.

3. The heat cools for a once-hot U.S. Mint modern gold issue: The 1964–2014-W Kennedy half dollar was another hot U.S. Mint product. Today, prices have fallen from their lofty levels reached in the months after that coin sold out.

2. Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 18 — Anger over fast sellout: Within minutes of the sellout of the Enhanced Reverse Proof American Eagle, Coin World began receiving comments from readers upset with the results.

1. Silver American Eagle sells out in less than 20 minutes: In less than 20 minutes Nov. 14, sufficient orders were placed with the U.S. Mint for the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar to reach the maximum product limit.

