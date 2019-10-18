Week’s Most Read: Gold coins destroyed in error

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Week’s Most Read — 2021 quarter news coverage still fresh: Although we first reported details about 2021 quarter dollar designs in October, readers still find that earlier and subsequent coverage newsworthy.

4. Here is how the Mint created an Enhanced Reverse Proof finish: U.S. Mint officials share details on how they created the finish for the 30,000 Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollars, which go on sale Nov. 14.

3. Mint sells surplus 2016-W American Eagle silver dollars at discount: Rather than subject 183,781 unsold Proof 2016-W American Eagle silver dollars to the standard “de-trashing” protocol, the U.S. Mint recently sold the coins at discount by sealed bid to bulk buyers.

2. Anniversary 2021 Morgan dollar may have to be made of gold: With proposed legislation seeking commemorative Morgan and Peace silver dollars for 2021 languishing in Congress, the U.S. Mint is looking at a possible alternative: a 2021-CC Morgan gold dollar.

1. $1 million in First Spouse gold coins wrongly sent for destruction: A former U.S. Mint order fulfillment contractor mistakenly arranged for the incineration, without metal reclamation, of more than $1 million worth of 2007 First Spouse gold $10 coins.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter