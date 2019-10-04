Week’s Most Read: 2021 quarter possibilities

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee has recommended this design for the 2021 Washington quarter dollar, to be introduced after the end of the America the Beautiful program. However, other replacement proposals are in play.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Inside Coin World — Counterfeit 1885-S Morgan dollar explored: A peek at three columns exclusive to the Nov. 11 issue of Coin World included a brief look at the “Detecting Counterfeits” article on a fake silver dollar.

4. CFA favors American diversity design for 2021 American Liberty: The Commission of Fine Arts recommended a design for the 2021 American Liberty gold coin and silver medal that features American diversity as its theme.

3. Enhanced Reverse Proof silver American Eagle to go on sale: News about the impending sale of an Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar continues to make the most-read list.

2. Market Analysis: Mint State 1820/19 Capped Bust half dollar: An 1820/19 Capped Bust half dollar with a prominent overdate and the Curl Base 2 at the date graded Mint State 63 sold for $8,400 during a summer auction.

1. Week’s Most Read — New standard design for 2021 quarter?: For the second week in a row, readers made an article about the possible design for the Washington quarter dollar the most-read story of the week.

