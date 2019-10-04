Week’s Most Read: Redesign for gold and silver American Eagles

The U.S. Mint is planning to redesign the reverse of gold and silver American Eagle bullion coins in 2021 and incorporate anti-counterfeiting technology into the production cycle.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Mint has circulating coin plans on schedule for 2020: The U.S. Mint is considering a number of possible options for special circulating coinage for 2020, though officials have released few details about what coins might be involved.

4. Monday Morning Brief for Oct. 14 — A welcome change: The decision by the Mint to redesign the reverses of the American Eagle gold and silver coins to accommodate new anti-counterfeiting technology is welcomed.

3. Inside Coin World — 1917 Standing Liberty quarter dollars: Columns found in the Oct. 28 issue of Coin World examine the market for 1917 Standing Liberty quarter dollars, recall the old ANACS photo certificates, and review paper money made of plastic.

2. Enhanced Reverse Proof silver American Eagle planned: An Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar struck at the San Francisco Mint will be offered as a single-coin option by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Nov. 14.

1. U.S. Mint to redesign gold and silver American Eagles: The U.S. Mint is moving ahead with plans to redesign the reverses of the silver and gold American Eagles for 2021 to accommodate the use of anti-counterfeiting technology at the production stage.

