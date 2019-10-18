Week’s Most Read: Mint releases 2020 products schedule

The U.S. Mint has announced release dates for some, but not all, 2020 numismatic products.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. PCGS Banknote to begin grading U.S. paper money in January: Professional Coin Grading Service is returning to the field of grading United States paper money with the scheduled January launch of PCGS Banknote.

4. Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 11 — Mint revelations surprise readers: U.S. revelations about discounted bulk sales of 2016 American Eagles and the destruction of gold coins prompted a lot of reader responses.

3. Week’s Most Read — First Spouse gold coins destroyed in error: Our news coverage about the accidental destruction of more than $1 million in First Spouse gold coins continues to draw strong readership.

2. 13,000 New Orleans Mint Morgan dollars surface after 55 years: A hoard of 13,000 Morgan dollars from production at the New Orleans Mint has surfaced in their original Treasury-sealed canvas bags..

1. Mint announces numismatic products for first quarter of 2020: The U.S. Mint has published online its 2020 numismatic product schedule, including specific release dates for products through March 30.

