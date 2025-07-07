Monday Morning Brief for July 7, 2025: Selecting leaders

A new board of governors will take their positions in August, but the vote counting being done will give an indication of how well the membership reacted to the chance to select the leaders.

As I write this, it’s a day of reckoning for the individuals who sought positions on the board of governors for the American Numismatic Association. July 1 was the deadline for completed ballots to be received, and the process of counting those ballots has begun.

This time around, there were more candidates than available positions, so there is a little intrigue involved in awaiting the outcome. Within the next two weeks, the independent auditing firm that received the mailed or electronic ballots will tabulate them and present a report to the ANA president and executive director with the results.

Those results will be announced and the positions will be formally filled at the 2025 ANA World’s Fair of Money in Oklahoma City.

There were some tough choices to be made, so hopefully the eligible voters did their homework, and a panel will be seated to take on the ever-present challenges that organizations like the ANA are facing. Plenty of chances were provided to get to know the candidates, as the ANA presented candidate forums and offered bio information in The Numismatist, for starters.

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An informed membership is quite capable of making the right decisions.

While the spotlight is clearly on the national organization, the idea of board elections plays a key role in just about any organization. For the most part, the individuals who serve in a position on a board of any numismatic organization are doing it because of the love of the hobby and a desire to give back time and talent. The work involved is often the reason many shy away from it, so those who do step up should be held in high regard. Through their individual and collective efforts, everyone generally benefits.

As mentioned, the ANA election will necessarily see some willing candidates fail to achieve a position on the board. Regardless of the results, we should remember that it takes more than a governing board to make a successful organization. If you’re a member, you can do your part, without anyone’s votes.

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