Estonia to issue 2021 circulating €2 coin featuring wolf

Estonia has unveiled a design for a 2021 circulating commemorative €2 coin for the wolf.

Estonia’s newly unveiled design for a 2021 circulating commemorative €2 coin depicts the country’s national animal, the wolf.

The obverse design, on the national side, depicts the silhouette of the wolf and a forest.

Close to the edge of the inner ring is the country name EESTI at the left, the year of issuance 2021 is at the right and the text CANIS LUPUS (wolf, in Latin) is at the top.

The mintage of 1 million coins is scheduled to be released in autumn 2021.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

The common map-and-denomination image created by Luc Luycx appears on the reverse.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation may issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though not all nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint programs, like the program announced for 2022 to celebrate a student exchange program (Coin World, March 22 issue), do not count toward that limit.

At press time, €2 had an equivalent face value of about $2.38 U.S.

