Medal proposed for border security service

U.S. Army soldiers perform border protection duties in Texas, while deployed United States Marines conduct similar duties along the California border with Mexico.

Issuance of a Border Operations Service Medal to service members and federal personnel who served in designated border operations between Jan. 1, 2025, and the conclusions of such operations would be authorized under legislation introduced in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Tim Moore, R-North Carolina, introduced H.R. 3780 on June 6.

Such a medal would recognize personnel who have defended the southern border under President Trump’s 2025 National Emergency declaration.

“American troops at our southern border have bravely worked to stop the invasion of our country, one that threatened both our national security and our sovereignty,” said Moore. “A country without secure borders is a country in name only. These heroes are on the front lines defending the American people from violent cartels, human traffickers, terrorists, and mass illegal crossings — all while enduring smears from the radical left. They don’t ask for recognition, but they’ve more than earned it.”

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If legislated, a ‘‘Border Operations Service Medal’’ would be issued to active-duty members of the Armed Forces and members of the National Guard and Reserve who served in such operations.

The Secretary of Defense would be tasked with consulting with the heads of each branch of the U.S. military to design the service medal.

The full text of Moore’s bill can be accessed at his website: https://timmoore.house.gov/.

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