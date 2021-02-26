Week's Most Read: Sales and surpluses

The U.S. Mint’s latest sales figures for the first Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar show more than 330,000 coins sold in the two options offered.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 22, 2021: Our unchanging notes: Recent criticism in published articles brought the apparent unwilingness to update designs of American currency to task.

4. Bills in Congress seek $200 limit, first responder coins: Legislation has been introduced to put an upper limit on the denomination of coins and calling for recognition of first responders.

3. Will some American Eagle silver coins have low mintages in 2021?: Product restrictions could be put into effect that would have an impact on the number of certain coins to be minted.

2. Fed still holds 21-year surplus of dollar coins: An assessment of the existing inventory found that the vaults of the Federal Reserve Bank contain enough dollar coins to last for more than a decade.

1. U.S. Mint updates Proof 2021-W American Eagle sales figures: A report on early sales of products containing the 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar with the original reverse exceeded 330,000.

