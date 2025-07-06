Proposed bill calls for creation of a Bitcoin reserve

This undated 1-ounce .9999 fine gold round, with 31.104 grams of actual gold, also carried value as a physical representation of a digital Bitcoin. Some later iterations are “loaded” with holograms indicating digital values.

Legislation before Congress seeks to codify President Trump’s Executive Order 14233 relative to the establishment of the strategic Bitcoin reserve and United States digital asset stockpile.

The proposed legislation, H.R. 3798, was introduced in the House June 6 by Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tennessee.

According to the executive order, Bitcoin is often referred to as “digital gold” and recognized as the first cryptocurrency.

“The United States Government currently holds a significant amount of BTC, but has not implemented a policy to maximize BTC’s strategic position as a unique store of value in the global financial system,” the executive order details. “It is the policy of the United States to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. It is further the policy of the United States to establish a United States Digital Asset Stockpile that can serve as a secure account for orderly and strategic management of the United States’ other digital asset holdings.”

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Trump issued Executive Order 14233 on March 6, 2025.

Trump tasked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with the authority “to establish an office to administer and maintain control of custodial accounts collectively known as the ‘Strategic Bitcoin Reserve,’ capitalized with all BTC held by the Department of the Treasury that was finally forfeited as part of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings or in satisfaction of any civil money penalty imposed by any executive department or agency (agency) and that is not needed to satisfy requirements under 31 U.S.C. 9705 or released pursuant to subsection (d) of this section (Government BTC). Within 30 days of the date of this order, each agency shall review its authorities to transfer any Government BTC held by it to the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and shall submit a report reflecting the result of that review to the Secretary of the Treasury. Government BTC deposited into the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve shall not be sold and shall be maintained as reserve assets of the United States utilized to meet governmental objectives in accordance with applicable law.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.