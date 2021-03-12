Proof 2021 American Eagle gold coins ‘sell out’ quickly

The smallest available coin was the one-tenth ounce Proof 2021-gold American Eagle, which sold for $615. There were 7,775 sold on the first day.

Demand was intense March 11 for the Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 gold coins. First day sales for the one-ounce coin were 4,453 at $4,410

In a matter of minutes on March 11, all five options for the Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 gold coins reached the “currently unavailable” stage, on the first day of sales.

“Currently unavailable” means product is not available now, but could be, should orders be canceled by the customer or if the Mint cancels an order because of payment issues, such as expired credit cards. The product resulting from such cancellations could go back into the ordering loop to fulfill demand.

The year’s first Proof American Eagle gold coins bear the legislated Family of Eagles reverse design executed by artist Miley Busiek, the original design introduced in 1986.

In mid-2021, as part of the Mint’s efforts to integrate anti-counterfeiting technology into the production process, the bureau will introduce a second type of Proof American Eagle gold coin, all exhibiting a new reverse design.

The Mint offered the coins with mintage and product limits and household order restrictions:

➤ Single Proof 1-ounce gold coin: mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500; household order limit, one, $4,410; 4,453 sold.

➤ Single Proof half-ounce gold coin: mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600; household order limit, one, $2,375; 1,573 sold.

➤ Single Proof quarter-ounce gold coin: mintage limit, 10,900; product limit 2,700; household order limit, one, $1,205; 2,659 sold.

➤ Single Proof tenth-ounce gold coin: mintage limit, 16,200; product limit 8,000; household order limit, one, $615; 7,775 sold.

➤ Four-coin Proof gold set: 8,200 product limit; household order limit, one, $260; 8,017 sold.

The newly implemented Authorized Bulk Purchase Program allowed the 18 participating dealers to place orders before March 11, each for a maximum of 45 of the four-coin sets and 25 of the single 1-ounce gold Proof coins.

Dealers qualifying for the ABPP have purchased $500,000 in U.S. Mint numismatic products for each of the last two years.

The prices for gold Proof coins purchased early included a 5 percent premium above the retail issue price, plus the cost of picking up the products March 8 at the Mint’s contracted order fulfillment outlet, PFSweb, in Memphis, Tennessee.

American Eagle gold coins bearing the new reverse design are expected to be released later this year in a variety of products. Mint officials have provided few details about the future products, although Proof versions are anticipated.

Both numismatic versions and the bullion coins will receive the new reverse design when it is ready.

