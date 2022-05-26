Talisman offers silver saltwater pearl $2 coin

A 2022 silver $2 coin from Niue celebrates the Great Barrier Reef and includes a salt-water pearl attached.

Two years after a gold Great Barrier Reef $100 coin sold out, Talisman Coins is offering a silver version.

Like the earlier issue with the same design, same weight, and same diameter, the 2022 Great Barrier Reef .999 fine silver $2 coin for Niue includes a genuine saltwater pearl gemstone attached to the coin.

About the Reef

The Great Barrier Reef is the largest coral reef system in the world, comprising more than 3,000 individual reefs and 900 islands stretching over an area of approximately 133,000 square miles. The reef is located in the Coral Sea, off the coast of Queensland in the warm, tropical waters of northeast Australia.

The Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest single structure made by living organisms. The reef is composed of and built by billions of tiny life forms, coral polyps. The Great Barrier Reef supports an incredible diversity of life, and was selected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981.

A large part of the reef is protected by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, which helps to limit the impact of human use, such as over-fishing and tourism.

Other environmental pressures to the reef and its ecosystem include water runoff contaminants, climate change resulting in mass coral bleaching, and cyclical outbreaks of the coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish. Marine biologists estimate that 50% of the Great Barrier Reef has died since 1995.

Highlighting the wildlife

The reverse of the coin highlights the coral of the reef imagery with both color and engraving.

Also in full color are an orange clownfish, neon damselfish, copperband butterflyfish (also known as beaked coral fish) and sea sponges.

Engraved in the design is a giant clam (with genuine saltwater pearl inside), starfish and sea sponges.

The obverse shows the Raphael Maklouf effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Specifications

Each coin is encapsulated and displayed in a presentation case accompanied by a full-color, numbered certificate, and each coin is individually numbered on the edge.

The coin weighs 31.106 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 999 pieces.

The coin costs $149.95 each, with quantity discounts available.

To order, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.talismancoins.com.

