Military privy marks on 2025 Proof American Eagle dollars

A privy-marked Proof 2025-P American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps will have a product limit of 100,000 coins. The privy mark features elements of the Marine Corps’ official seal.

Three branches of the United States armed forces are to be recognized in calendar year 2025 by the United States Mint using special privy marks on Proof American Eagle .999 fine silver dollars struck at three different Mint facilities.

The branches to be recognized are the United States Army, the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps, each of which is separately celebrating a 250th anniversary in 2025.

The Army privy-marked Proof American Eagle silver dollar was scheduled for release first, on June 13, with a limited mintage of 100,000 pieces, priced at $105 each. The household order limit is set at three coins.

Order limits are often lifted after the first 24 hours of sales.

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The Army privy-marked coin is being struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark.

The Marine Corps and Navy privy-marked versions are to be issued later this fall on specific dates yet to be announced. The Marine Corps and Navy versions will also have maximum mintages of 100,000 coins each.

The Marine Corps privy-marked coin will be struck at the Philadelphia Mint and bear the facility’s P Mint mark.

The Navy privy-marked version is to be produced at the San Francisco Mint, with S Mint mark.

The Army privy mark depicts central design elements of the Army seal. The Marine Corps privy mark depicts devices of the U.S.M.C. seal, and the Navy privy mark depicting devices of the Navy seal.

New laser engraving technology is being employed in the production of the dies for these privy-marked American Eagle silver dollars. The laser engraving will strengthen elements of the design devices, including Liberty’s eye, her Phrygian cap, the eagle’s feathers and the initials of Walking Liberty sculptor Adolph A. Weinman.

The U.S. Mint posted a digital media kit on its website at https://www.usmint.gov/news/media-kit/250th-Anniversary-Army-Navy-Marine-Corps-American-Eagle-One-Ounce-Silver-Proof-Coins.

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