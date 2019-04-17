Australia has issued a 2019 Double Dragon 1-ounce silver bullion coin with a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces.

In Chinese culture, the dragon is revered as a divine mythical creature embodying wealth, power, and good fortune.

The Perth Mint celebrates a dragon on a 2019 Double Dragon .9999 fine 1-ounce silver bullion coin denominated $1 that is legal tender in Australia.

Dragons are frequently depicted in pursuit of a flaming pearl, a metaphor for wisdom and enlightenment. Representing the elusive nature of these qualities, the lustrous gem is often illustrated swirling through mist or cloud. The coin’s reverse (designed by Jennifer McKenna) depicts two dragons chasing a single luminous pearl, surrounded by scrolling clouds. The design also includes the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark.

The coin’s obverse features the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the 2019 year-date, the coin’s weight and fineness and the monetary denomination.

The Double Dragon silver bullion coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule.

The coin weighs 31.107 grams, measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces.

The coin is being sold in North America through distributor American Precious Metals Exchange, with delivery expected to begin April 30.

Prices at press time April 11 began at $26.02 each, about a $10 per ounce premium over the silver “spot” value that day.

To order the coin, visit the distributor website.

