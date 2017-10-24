World Coins

Perth Mint pairs dragon and pearl on silver $1

In Chinese culture, the dragon is revered as a divine mythical creature, a symbol of power, strength, wealth and good fortune, and it is often portrayed alongside a luminous or flaming pearl.

The Perth Mint pairs the two mythic elements in a new collector coin issued for Tuvalu. 

The reverse of the .9999 fine silver dollar features two dragons encircling a rotating “pearl” charm. The charm is crafted to resemble a pearl but is not a genuine pearl. 

Designer Ing Ing Jong created the reverse design for the Dragon and Pearl dollar.

The design includes the Perth Mint’s traditional P Mint mark.

Each coin is individually antiqued, in a process mint officials say gives it a unique finish conveying the surface abrasions of an ancient artefact. As a result of this treatment, appearances vary among individal examples of the coin.

The coin’s obverse depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the 2017 year-date, and the monetary denomination.

Each coin is struck by the Perth Mint and issued as legal tender under the authority of the government of Tuvalu.

The coin weighs 31.107 grams and measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter. 

It has a maximum mintage of 3,000 pieces. Each coin is presented in a classic display box within a themed shipper and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The coin was issued priced at $117.27 Australian dollars. Distributor Talisman Coins offers the coin for $88.88 in U.S. funds.

