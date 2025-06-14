Subscription options open for 2025-S Silver Proof set

The 2025-S Silver Proof set from the U.S. Mint is a 10-coin set, six of which are struck in .999 fine silver.

Sales by the United States Mint of the 10-coin 2025-S Silver Proof set are scheduled to begin from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time Aug. 7.

The maximum production and release of 185,002 sets, priced at $150 per set carries no household order limit.

All of the coins in the silver Proof set will be struck with the standard Proof finish showing laser-frosted raised devices contrasted against mirror-polished flat fields.

Struck at the San Francisco Mint, each coin will carry the facility’s S Mint mark.

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The Proof 2025-S Roosevelt dime, the five Proof 2025-S American Women quarter dollars and the Kennedy half dollar will be struck on planchets of .999 fine silver, each with a reeded edge.

The copper-plated Lincoln cent, copper-nickel Jefferson 5-cent coin and manganese brass clad Native American dollar will be struck with plain edges.

The five 2025 American Women quarter dollars’ reverse designs recognize the contributions of Ida B. Wells, Juliette Gordon Low, Dr. Vera Rubin, Stacey Park Milbern, and Althea Gibson. They are the final five quarter dollars in the U.S. Mint’s four-year, 20-coin American Women Quarters Program.

The reverse of the manganese brass clad 2025-S Native American dollar recognizes Native Hawaiian scholar, author, composer, and dancer Mary Kawena Pukui.

Registered U.S. Mint customers may place orders for annual coin sets in advance through the bureau’s subscription option.

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