Mandala coin blends Celtic, Eastern influence

A side view of the Fiji silver $10 Celtic Mandala coin shows the depth of its high relief, and the malachite stone at the center of the reverse.

A new silver $10 coin from Fiji includes a Malachite stone and a Celtic twist to the Mandala motif.

The art of mandalas is being celebrated on coins.

Mandalas, spiritual ritual symbols particularly popular in the Dharmic faiths (Hindu, Buddhism and others), often represent the universe. Modern mandalas include the temporary exhibits made from sand popular in Tibetan culture. Generally circular, the designs feature repeating geometric patterns of greater or lesser intricacy.

The second issue in a limited-mintage series of Mandala coins from Fiji offers a Celtic twist. The coin is now on sale and will begin shipping to collectors in March.

Connect with Coin World:

The Antique Finish 2016 Mandala Art Ultra High Relief $10 coin contains 3 ounces of .999 fine silver.

The reverse of the coin, engraved to represent a mandala, features intricate detail rich with symbolism rooted in Celtic traditions, with an aqua-green malachite stone at the center.

The obverse of the coin carries the coat of arms of Fiji, the denomination and year of issue, 2016.

Get our free report: How to Invest in Rare Coins

The coin measures 50 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 500 pieces. Each coin is packaged in a special “luxury” box, according to distributor First Coin Company, with a silver print and serialized certificate of authenticity. The number on the certificate matches the number inscribed on the edge of the coin.

The coin retails for $429.90, but a special code (CW5CELTIC) offers Coin World readers a 5 percent discount.

To learn more, or order the coin, visit the First Coin Company website.