Switzerland issues silver 20-franc shooting commem

Switzerland is marking the bicentennial of the Swiss Shooting Festival.

Swiss shooting talers form a popular category of medals in the numismatic hobby.

And June 2, an actual Swiss coin will be released celebrating the festivals that sparked the medals.

Swissmint is marking the bicentennial (200th anniversary) of the Swiss Shooting Sports Federation beginning with a .9999 fine silver 20-franc coin in 2023, to be followed in 2024 with a gold coin.

With the coins, Swissmint pays homage to the Swiss Shooting Sports Federation, which will celebrate its 200th anniversary from Aug. 16 to 18, 2024, at the Schachen festival grounds in Aarau.

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The Swiss Shooting Sports Federation is one of the oldest sports federations in Switzerland.

It was founded at the first federal shooting festival in Aarau in 1824, under the name “Swiss Shooting Association.” Today, it has around 130,000 members, making it the fifth largest sports federation in Switzerland.

Swissmint will issue a gold coin in 2024 to complete the celebration.

Silver coin design

Artist Vito Noto designed the 2023 coin, which shows an artist’s interpretation of an eye and a target on the obverse.

“Shooting sports require the highest precision and concentration, and the eye plays an important role in this. Our design is right on target,” jokes Jan Niklas Betz, deputy general manager and head of marketing and sales at Swissmint.

For the reverse, elements were taken from a piece produced, without nominal value, to celebrate the Chur shooting festival of 1842. It became predecessor to the later shooting taler medals.

Jürg Richter, author, numismatist and head of SINCONA AG, said, “The fact that the silver coin is being released in the year before the event is intended, among other things, to draw the attention of the Swiss population to the Federation’s upcoming anniversary.”

The 2023 coin weighs 20 grams, measures 33 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 15,000 Uncirculated pieces and 5,250 Proof coins.

The Uncirculated version is in a blister pack and costs 30 francs.

Of the Proof version, 5,000 pieces are available in presentation case with certificate of authenticity for 79 francs each, and 250 pieces are available with a certificate from the artist at 90 francs per coin.

To order the coins, or learn more, visit Swissmint webshop at www.swissmintshop.ch.

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