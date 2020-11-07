Swiss shooting talers for 2021 event now available for pre-sale

Switzerland’s shooting talers for the 2021 festival are available for pre-sale now, with delivery expected in late January or early February. The gold 500-franc medal appears here.

Switzerland’s annual shooting taler for 2021 is now available for preorder in advance of its late January to mid-February release date.

Both silver and gold options are being offered by the Coin & Currency Institute.

Swiss shooting festivals date back to the 15th century when festival participants used crossbows in shooting contests. The legend of William Tell recalls this tradition.

Another tradition since the 19th century is silver and gold versions of the “coins” used to help mark and promote the event. In modern times, cantonal and regional shooting festivals are held annually and a federal shooting festival takes place every five years.

In 2020, a federal shooting festival was scheduled for July in Lucerne but COVID-19 forced it to be rescheduled for June 11 to July 11, 2021, making the 2020 Lucerne Federal Shooting Festival the first one to have two different “coin” designs — one dated 2020, and another dated 2021.

Though these pieces are denominated, the modern issues are medals and not legal tender in Switzerland.

2021 taler designs

The obverse bears a classic rendition of the allegorical goddess Helvetia, the personification of the Swiss Confederacy.

The reverse departs from the usual crossed rifle motif and instead shows the iconic Lion of Lucerne, a rock relief in the medieval part of the city dating to 1821. It commemorates the Swiss Guards who were massacred in 1792 in a battle during the French Revolution. It is one of the most famous monuments in Switzerland, visited annually by 1.4 million tourists.

The Proof 2020 .900 fine silver 50-franc medals sold out its mintage of 1,000 pieces, and that mintage limit remains for the 2021 pieces, with examples still available.

The silver medals weigh 25 grams and measure 37 millimeters in diameter, and retails for $149.75.

The Proof half-ounce .999 fine gold 500-franc medal has a mintage for 2021 of 125 pieces. It measures 33 millimeters in diameter and costs $1,985.

Shipping and handling is $5.75 per order. To order, visit the distributor website, www.coin-currency.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter