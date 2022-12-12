2023 Swiss shooting talers on pre-order with lower mintages

The 2023 Swiss shooting talers are available for pre-order now. The 2023 event is scheduled for Obwalden. The silver 50-franc medal is shown here.

Switzerland’s 2023 shooting taler medals are available now for pre-order from U.S.-based distributor Coin & Currency Institute.

The 2023 festival, a cantonal festival, is scheduled to be conducted in Giswil, Obwalden, from June 9 to 25. This will be the 27th shooting festival Obwalden will host.

The Swiss tradition of marksmanship was established during the old Swiss Confederacy in the 15th century, when festival participants used crossbows in shooting contests. The legend of William Tell recalls this tradition.

In modern times, a shooting festival is held every year in a different canton. As many as 50,000 marksmen have participated in some of these contests.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Silver and gold versions of the traditional token medals, used to help mark and promote the event, will be available in what has been a tradition since the 19th century.

2023 medal design

The 2023 medal designs are identical except for the expression of value on the reverse.

The obverse of the Obwalden medals shows a profile half-length bust of a young woman in traditional dress wearing a tiara, with the coat of arms of Obwalden and a wreath and crossed rifles to her right.

The reverse shows a farming scene with a woman and two of her cows in a typical landscape of a lake and mountains. The denomination and date are on the bottom. EINLÖSBAR AM SCHÜTZENFEST at the top means “redeemable at the shooting festival.”

Though the medals are not available until February, pre-orders are accepted now; the 2022 issue sold out, and 2023 mintages will be smaller.

The Proof .900 fine silver 50-franc medal weighs 25 grams and is 37 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage of 1,000 pieces and costs $149.75.

The Proof .999 fine gold 500-franc medal weighs 15.5 grams and measures 33 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage of 150 pieces and costs $1,985.

Both are subject to availability, and all orders will be charged when shipped.

To order, or learn more, visit the distributor’s website, www.coin-currency.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter