‘Middle Earth’ issues Lord of the Rings 1-ounce silver coin

A Brilliant Uncirculated 2021 .999 fine silver dollar, issued by New Zealand, is now available to mark the 20th anniversary of the Lord of the Rings movie franchise.

You won’t find Middle Earth on your Rand McNally, but you can now buy a 1-ounce silver dollar celebrating one of the most famous exports from the fictional outpost.

The country name of issue appearing on the obverse of the coin is joined by the words “Middle Earth,” a nod to the place name of the fantasy series.

The obverse also carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, and the inscriptions for the year of issue, fineness and weight of the coin.

The reverse shows a close-up of the wizard Gandalf. Micro-print in the brim of his hat reads A WIZARD IS NEVER LATE. NOR IS HE EARLY. HE ARRIVES PRECISELY WHEN HE MEANS TO. In the design’s border are the inscriptions THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING and 20TH ANNIVERSARY.

The first movie in this epic series was released in 2001 with a subtitle of The Fellowship of the Ring. The movie is based of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, first published in 1954.

The movie was directed by Peter Jackson and filmed in his native New Zealand, explaining the natural connection for New Zealand legal tender marking the movie.

The coin was issued by the New Zealand Post, which is the official issuer of New Zealand legal tender commemorative coins in partnership with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

The coin measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage of 10,000 pieces.

Single coins are sold in protective capsules, and multiples of 20 come in heat sealed rolls.

The coin is now available from American Precious Metals Exchange for pricing as low as $9.99 per coin above the precious metal or spot price.

To order, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.apmex.com.

