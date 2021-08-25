Silver coin offered to celebrate anniversary of Shrek

The Perth Mint celebrates 20 years of Shrek with a 1-ounce silver coin shaped like the grumpy but lovable green ogre.

A lovable but grumpy giant green ogre made his cinematic debut 20 years ago, and is now the star of a new silver coin from the Perth Mint.

The Uncirculated 1-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coin for Niue is struck in a unique shape, like Shrek himself, who appears in full color on the reverse.

Shrek is a reluctant hero who is humble, honorable and brave as well as a loyal good friend who will fight for those who can’t defend themselves. He may be green and gruff on the outside, but he’s an endearing softie on the inside.

The popular animated film starred Mike Myers as the voice of Shrek, with Eddie Murphy voicing the comical character Donkey. The film Shrek made its debut at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival and became the first animated film since Peter Pan in 1953 to compete for the Palme dOr, the highest film prize at the festival.

The obverse features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces and is packaged in a brightly colored shipper featuring the iconic film logo. Each coin is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The coin retails for $108.98 U.S. through the Perth Mint.

To order, or learn more, visit the Perth Mint’s website, www.perthmint.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter