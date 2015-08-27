Darth Vader shines in silver, gold on coins from New Zealand Mint

Coin images courtesy of the New Zealand Mint.

A 1-ounce silver version of the Darth Vader coin, also sharing a scene from Episode IV: A New Hope, is part of the coin series.

Coin images courtesy of the New Zealand Mint; movie image © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved. Used under authorization

Star Wars villain Darth Vader comes to life on a trio of 2016 collector coins from the New Zealand Mint, including the 1-ounce gold $200 coin seen here.

Darth Vader, who is a Jedi who falls to the Dark Side and one of the greatest movie villains of all time, is again appearing in coin collections near you.

The New Zealand Mint on Aug. 24 launched a trilogy, appropriately, of Proof 2016 coins featuring the nemesis who is at the center of the three original Star Wars movies as well as the subsequent trio of prequels.

A 1-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coin joins a quarter-ounce .9999 fine gold $25 coin and a 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $200 coin sharinge similar reverse designs, save for inscriptions detailing the content and purity of the metal.

Darth Vader emerges from the darkness with two Stormtroopers in the rear flank, in the design borrowed from a scene in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

The obverse of each coin depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy, year of issue and the denomination.

The silver $2 coin measures 40 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces. It retails for $85 U.S.

The gold $25 coin measures 20 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces. It retails for $600 U.S.

The gold $100 coin measures 32 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 500 pieces. It retails for $2,500 U.S.

To order, visit the New Zealand Mint website.