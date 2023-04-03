Lion is third coin in Pobjoy Animal Masks series

The lion is the third subject of the 2023 African Animals Mask $1 coin series from Sierra Leone.

Lions are the world’s second largest cats and are the undisputed kings of the savannah.

They’re also the subject of the third coin in Pobjoy Mint’s new series of African Animal Masks dollar coins in the name of Sierra Leone.

The 2023 coins are struck from virenium, a trademarked alloy of copper, nickel and zinc issued exclusively by the Pobjoy Mint.

The third release follows the release of coins featuring the elephant and the rhino. Future coins with the leopard, buffalo and meerkat are also planned.

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The reverse design of the dollar depicts the face of a lion styled as though it were an African mask, and the coin’s special incused rim border features an African pattern to continue the theme, where the animal’s name and value also appear.

The obverse of each coin shows the coat of arms of Sierra Leone.

More about lions

Lions are the supreme predators within their environment and play an essential role in maintaining the population of all fellow mammals and, as a result, positively influencing the condition of Africa’s grasslands.

These magnificent creatures are often found resting in the shade due to their sheer size, with male lion’s reaching up to 3.3 meters (10.8 feet) in length and weighing up to 570 pounds.

The lion coin weighs 8 grams, measures 28.4 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 950 pieces.

The coin retails for $12.95 each.

A colorful display album is available for an additional $7, plus shipping.

For more information or to order the coin, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.



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