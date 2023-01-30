African animal mask series starts with elephant coin

The elephant is the first subject of the Pobjoy Mint’s African animal masks $1 coins, a new series for Sierra Leone.

Elephants are incredible and impressive animals, and they’re under threat from poachers.

The Pobjoy Mint chose the elephant as its first subject in a new series of African Animal Masks $1 coins in the name of Sierra Leone.

The coins are struck from virenium, a trademarked alloy of copper, nickel and zinc issued exclusively by the Pobjoy Mint.

This new series will feature the following African animals: elephant, rhino, lion, leopard, buffalo and meerkat.

Elephant coin designs

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The reverse design of the series’ first coin features the face of an elephant styled as though it is an African mask, and the coin has a special incused rim border featuring an African pattern to continue the theme, where the animal’s name and value also appear.

The obverse of all the coins will bear the coat of arms of Sierra Leone.

Elephants can live up to 70 years in the wild, and when you consider they spend up to 16 hours a day eating, it is easy to see why they are so large.

Elephants are very communicative and sociable animals, using a wide range of sounds to converse with one another. These magnificent mammals play an essential role in balancing natural ecosystems throughout Africa.

Due to their sheer size, they are able to trample paths through forests and dense grasslands, allowing for smaller species to co-exist.

The coin weighs 8 grams, measures 28.4 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 950 pieces.

The coin retails for $12.95 each. A colorful display album is available for an additional $7.

For more information, or to order the coin, visit the Pobjoy Mint website, www.pobjoy.com.

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