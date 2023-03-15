Pobjoy issues King Tut silver bullion coin for Sierra Leone

The Pobjoy Mint’s “Reverse Frosted” 2023 silver dollar bullion coin for Sierra Leone celebrates a coffin from the sarcophagus of King Tutankhamun.

Pobjoy Mint on March 1 issued a 1-ounce silver dollar bullion coin marking the centennial of the opening of King Tut’s tomb.

The “Reverse Frosted” 2023 silver Tutankhamun’s Sarcophagus coin is issued in the name of Sierra Leone.

The reverse of the coin features a frosted central background, against which is set a coffin of King Tutankhamun with two cartouches, one on either side, which respectively spell in hieroglyphics the young pharaoh’s pre-reigning name, Tutankhamun, and his throne name, Nebkheperure.

King Tutankhamun, an Egyptian ruler, is thought to have been in power at the end of the 18th Dynasty, from 1341 B.C. until his death in 1324 B.C. at age 19.

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Despite his Egyptian royalty, his popularity only arose on a global scale more than 3,000 years after his death. This was as the result of European explorations of the ancient nation’s various royal burial grounds.

Fascination with Tutankhamun as we know it today is linked to the discovery of his almost intact tomb in 1922 in the Valley of the Kings, Luxor, by English archaeologist and Egyptologist Howard Carter.

The Tutankhamun coffin shown is currently on display at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. Held within a stone sarcophagus, it was one of three nested coffins, the innermost of which was solid gold and held the body of the king. The outer two coffins were crafted in wood covered in gold and semiprecious stones, such as lapis lazuli and turquoise.

The reverse of the coin also features the silver bullion privy mark P exclusive to Pobjoy Mint bullion coins.

The obverse of the coin features the coat of arms of Sierra Leone against a central frosted background.

The coin weighs 31.103 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces.

It has a retail price of $32.95.

To order, visit the Pobjoy Mint’s website, www.pobjoy.com.

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