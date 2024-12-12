Week's Most Read: Reverse Proof set sales

The Reverse Proof 2024-S Morgan and Peace dollars are available only in the limited-edition two-coin set.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. New edition of '100 Greatest United States Coins' book: A shakeup in the rankings and additional reference information is included in the latest edition of "100 Greatest United States Coins."

4. Bill for 2026 commemorative program again introduced: A bill was introduced in the House of Representatives seeking a commemorative coin program that would involve different denominations than usual.

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3. Silver-plugged dollar offered in GreatCollections sale: A 1795 Flowing Hair silver dollar with a Mint-inserted silver plug for proper weight will be offered by GreatCollections on Dec. 15.

2. Massive gold discovery reported in central China: A scientific team working in central China reported discovering over 40 veins of high grade gold ore nestled below the Wangu gold field in Pingjiang County.

1. Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace silver dollars in set: Sales were brisk for the 2024 Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace dollar set from San Francisco, with more than half sold by three days after sales opened.

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