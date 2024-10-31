Week's Most Read: Flowing Hair medal sales

The 2024 .999 fine silver medal replicates the designs of the first U.S. dollar in 1794.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. CFA looks at dime, half dollar designs for 2026: After the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee had its review, the Commission of Fine Arts considered 2026 coin design ideas.

4. CCAC recommends designs for 2026 dime, half dollar: Circulating coins that have not seen a change in many decades will get new looks when dimes and half dollars of 2026 are issued.

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3. Exceptional Proof Indian Head 5-cent pieces at Heritage: There is no shortage of quality Indian Head 5-cent coins that are sure to be of high interest during Heritage Auctions' Nov. 21 to 24 sales.

2. Royal Mint unveils 2025 sovereigns, to include silver version: There will be changes in the Royal Mint's sovereign program, as 2025 will see the final year of rose gold and a new silver option.

1. Flowing Hair anniversary medal opening sales brisk: The U.S. Mint marked the 230th anniversary of its creation of the nation's first silver dollar with a limited silver medal that saw brisk first-day sales and a quick sellout.

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